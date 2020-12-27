    Lakers' Anthony Davis Out vs. Timberwolves Because of Calf Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis plays against the Miami Heat during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis will miss his team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with a calf strain, per pregame comments head coach Frank Vogel made to reporters.  

    The 27-year-old couldn't have had much better a debut season for the Lakers, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 33 percent from three. 

    Davis was named an All-Star for the seventh time, a first-team selection for both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams and was an NBA champion in the Orlando bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort. Not a bad way to start things off in L.A. 

    In the offseason, he signed a five-year, $190 million contract extension with the Lakers, keeping the superstar duo of Davis and LeBron James intact. 

    With the Chicago native in the lineup, the Lakers are a perennial title threat. If he's forced to miss significant time at any point, though, those championship aspirations take an enormous hit. He is not the sort of player a team can replace and is arguably the best big man in the NBA and an MVP candidate. 

    While Davis is out, Montrezl Harrell and Markieff Morris will attempt to pick up the slack in the frontcourt. It will be a tall task.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell Fuel Lakers

      Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell Fuel Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Dennis Schröder, Montrezl Harrell Fuel Lakers

      Eric D. Williams
      via Sports Illustrated LA Lakers News, Analysis and More

      Dennis Schroder Reportedly Rejected 2-Year Contract Extension

      Dennis Schroder Reportedly Rejected 2-Year Contract Extension
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Dennis Schroder Reportedly Rejected 2-Year Contract Extension

      Ron Gutterman
      via Lakers Nation

      Harden, CJ Both Drop 44 as Blazers Beat Rockets

      Harden, CJ Both Drop 44 as Blazers Beat Rockets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Harden, CJ Both Drop 44 as Blazers Beat Rockets

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss

      LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Ball Bounces Back with 13 Pts, 6 Reb in Hornets' Loss

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report