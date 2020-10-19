6 Questions That Need to Be Answered Heading into UFC 254

0 of 6

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

UFC 254 is just around the corner, and anticipation could not be much higher.

Most of the anticipation for the card, which goes down this Saturday on “Fight Island,” stems from the main event: a lightweight title fight between undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje.

You know that old quandary about the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object? It tends to get applied to mixed martial arts bouts a little too often, but in this case, it could not sum things up more succinctly.

If ever there was a seemingly unstoppable force in MMA, it’s the 2020 iteration of Gaethje: a veritable typhoon of violence, seemingly incapable of doing anything but destroy. And if an immovable object has ever existed in this sport, it’s Nurmagomedov: a man who has not been beaten in 28 professional fights and looks increasingly untouchable each time he steps into the cage.

This is a fight that has fans drooling like dogs in a butcher shop, and one that has oddsmakers sweating. And it’s just days away.

Of course, this amazing main event is not all UFC 254 has to offer.

The card will be co-headlined by an extremely compelling middleweight fight between the former champion Robert Whittaker and surging contender Jared Cannonier. In this fight, Whittaker will be looking to move to 2-0 since surrendering the title to Israel Adesanya, while Cannonier is expected to earn his own crack at the belt with a win.

Beyond that co-main event, the card features a number of other interesting fights that, in combination, should result in a night that will answer a ton of questions about many different divisions and fighters.

Without further ado, here are the questions we hope will be answered by the time UFC 254 wraps up.