    Eagles' Miles Sanders to Undergo X-Rays After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Raiders

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2021

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles is carted off the field in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)
    Sam Morris/Getty Images

    Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders will undergo X-rays after exiting Sunday's 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury.

    Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters after the game that he doesn't believe Sanders broke anything.

    Sanders had six carries for 30 yards and one reception for minus-three yards before exiting. Kenneth Gainwell took over as the primary ball-carrier.

    In his third NFL season, Sanders had 391 yards from scrimmage (270 rushing, 121 receiving) entering Week 7. His usage has been a point of contention among some fans considering his 57 carries were only slightly more than quarterback Jalen Hurts had (53).

    The Penn State product missed four games last season because of injury.

    The Eagles will likely rely on Gainwell to serve as their top running back should Sanders remain out of the lineup, while Boston Scott could see his influence grow as well.

