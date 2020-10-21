4 Ways the Patriots Can Help Cam Newton

0 of 4

Steven Senne/Associated Press

No NFL team had to deal with as much adversity as the New England Patriots in Week 6.

The Pats are under .500 after five games for the first time since 2002, their facility was shut down for much of the past two weeks because of COVID-19, and the team had just two practices with Cam Newton returning from his leave of absence because of the virus since Oct. 2.

The result was an ugly offensive performance in an 18-12 loss to the Broncos. The former Panthers star has thrown four interceptions to just two touchdowns, and coming off a 10-point performance against the Chiefs, the offense was already in bad shape.

There should be hope, though. The Pats still have one of the best football minds in the history of the game in Bill Belichick, Newton is still a talented quarterback, and some players should get back from injury soon.

Here's how the Pats could help Newton get back on track.