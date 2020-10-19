5 Takeaways from Bears' Week 6 Win

1 of 5

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The way that Foles and the Bears' offense have been playing of late hasn't been great. And the 31-year-old quarterback isn't afraid to admit that. But he also realizes that it isn't the most important thing.

"Would you rather lose pretty or win ugly? I think that we’d rather win ugly," Foles said, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. "We want to improve. We want to get better. We want to have rhythm. But ultimately in the NFL it’s about winning games. It doesn’t matter how you do it. It just matters that you get it done."

Chicago benched Mitchell Trubisky after a 3-0 start in favor of Foles, who has gone 2-1 as its starter. And although he passed for only 198 yards and threw his fourth interception of the season on Sunday, he also threw for a touchdown and ran in another. His rushing score came with 1 minute, 44 seconds to go in the third quarter and extended the Bears' lead to 20-6.

Foles knows how to win games. He was Super Bowl LII MVP while playing with the Philadelphia Eagles for a reason. And as long as he keeps leading the Bears to victories, that is what matters most.