Florida HC Dan Mullen Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Florida football head coach Dan Mullen announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, at least 22 Florida football players tested positive for COVID-19 after the Gators' 41-38 loss to Texas A&M last Saturday.

Florida's home game against LSU, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Dec. 12 due to the outbreak. Their Oct. 24 matchup against Missouri will now be played on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Florida football program paused all team activities on Tuesday because of the outbreak following an announcement from Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin.

"The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week," Stricklin said in part.

"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon."

Mullen had previously wanted his team's home stadium packed to capacity. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports provided more information:

"Mullen's positive test comes in the wake of remarks that were dismissive of COVID-19 protocols. After a loss to Texas A&M last Saturday, Mullen suggested unprovoked in his opening statement that Florida fans should 'pack The Swamp' this week, using the nickname for Florida's stadium. He added: 'Absolutely want to see 90,000 in The Swamp. Hopefully that creates a home-field advantage for us next week because now we passed a law in our state that we can do that.'"

The Florida athletic department and school administration shut down the idea quickly.

The SEC has encountered numerous issues lately, including the SEC fining Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee for not following COVID-19 protocols, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

There have also been outbreaks in the Vanderbilt and Ole Miss programs.