Serge Ibaka Says He Didn't Remove Raptors Info from Instagram Bio Despite Rumors

Serge Ibaka Says He Didn't Remove Raptors Info from Instagram Bio Despite RumorsOctober 16, 2020
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, an impending unrestricted free agent, shot down rumors Friday that he removed Raps-related information in his Instagram bio:
Ibaka's bio quotes Proverbs 10:22.
The 31-year-old averaged 15.4 points on 51.2 percent shooting and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Raps, who lost to the Boston Celtics in a hard-fought seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series. Toronto finished 53-19 last season, good for second in the East's regular-season standings.
Ibaka played an integral role on the 2018-19 NBA champion Raptors, averaging 9.4 points and 6.0 boards off the bench in the playoffs.
Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri told reporters in September that re-signing Ibaka and fellow big man Marc Gasol are priorities, in addition to guard Fred VanVleet:
The only Raptor currently signed after 2021-22 is Pascal Siakam, who inked a four-year, $130 million contract extension last October.
How Celtics Can Rival the Lakers ☘️
@EricPincus lays out four steps to help Boston get title No. 18 ⬇️