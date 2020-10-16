Serge Ibaka Says He Didn't Remove Raptors Info from Instagram Bio Despite Rumors

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka, an impending unrestricted free agent, shot down rumors Friday that he removed Raps-related information in his Instagram bio:

Ibaka's bio quotes Proverbs 10:22.

The 31-year-old averaged 15.4 points on 51.2 percent shooting and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Raps, who lost to the Boston Celtics in a hard-fought seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series. Toronto finished 53-19 last season, good for second in the East's regular-season standings.

Ibaka played an integral role on the 2018-19 NBA champion Raptors, averaging 9.4 points and 6.0 boards off the bench in the playoffs.

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri told reporters in September that re-signing Ibaka and fellow big man Marc Gasol are priorities, in addition to guard Fred VanVleet:

The only Raptor currently signed after 2021-22 is Pascal Siakam, who inked a four-year, $130 million contract extension last October.