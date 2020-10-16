Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dwight Howard Interest, NBA Draft Plans

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Dwight Howard has played for six different teams over his 16-year NBA career. Could the 34-year-old center add another to that list in the 2020-21 season?

After winning his first career NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers this past Sunday, Howard is now set to hit free agency, as he only signed a one-year contract with them last offseason. But according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Howard and the Lakers have mutual interest in working out a new deal this offseason.

However, the Lakers aren't the only team with interest in Howard. Per Charania, the Golden State Warriors are "among the contenders also expected to have interest in Howard."

Although the Warriors went an NBA-worst 15-50 during the 2019-20 season, they could quickly return to contention next season. They didn't have shooting guard Klay Thompson this past season, while point guard Stephen Curry was limited to five games, as both were out with injuries.

Adding Howard to a post mix that includes power forward Draymond Green and center Marquese Chriss could be valuable for Golden State as it looks to return to the NBA Finals after making it five straight years from 2015-19 (winning three NBA titles during that span).

Howard was a solid contributor coming off the bench for the Lakers this past season. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 69 regular-season games (two starts). He then averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 postseason games, making seven starts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's not yet clear when free agency will begin, but National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts recently told Charania that it should start no later than Dec. 1.

Latest On Warriors' Plans For No. 2 Pick In Draft

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Before free agency begins, the Warriors will have the opportunity to add to their roster via the 2020 NBA draft. And while a date hasn't been officially set, Golden State knows it owns the No. 2 overall pick, which it earned during the draft lottery in August.

Although point guard LaMelo Ball and center James Wiseman are among the top prospects in this year's draft class, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle recently wrote that Golden State "almost certainly" won't take either at No. 2. In fact, it may not be considering any centers at all.

"Everyone I’ve talked to in the organization doesn’t feel comfortable spending the kind of money associated with an early lottery pick on a center when Golden State prefers to play a position-less, up-tempo style," Letourneau wrote. "Odds are that the Warriors will round out their center rotation in free agency."

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Golden State "will likely target a wing in the draft, according to league sources." Both O'Connor and Letourneau reported that one strong possibility is the Warriors will take Deni Avdija, a 6-foot-9 forward who played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

"Should the Warriors not get an enticing trade offer, I could see them staying at No. 2 and selecting Avdija. League sources believe Golden State loves his upside as a point-forward type," Letourneau wrote.

Letourneau added that Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Florida State guard Devin Vassell would also get "serious consideration" from the Warriors.