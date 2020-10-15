No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa Football Game Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Saturday's game between No. 8 Cincinnati and Tulsa has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Bearcats.

The American Athletic Conference has rescheduled the game for Dec. 5 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham issued a statement on the postponement:

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday. We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued [dedication] of our medical staff throughout the pandemic."

The Bearcats are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They have started this season with three consecutive wins, most recently defeating South Florida 28-7 on Oct. 3.

This marks the second time Tulsa has had a game postponed because of COVID-19. Arkansas State had to reschedule a Sept. 26 matchup with the Golden Hurricane because of multiple positive tests on its team.

Tulsa (1-1) earned a big win Oct. 3 with a 34-26 upset of 11th-ranked Central Florida.