    No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa Football Game Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    The Cincinnati Bearcats take the field before an NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    John Minchillo/Associated Press

    Saturday's game between No. 8 Cincinnati and Tulsa has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests on the Bearcats.

    The American Athletic Conference has rescheduled the game for Dec. 5 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa.

    Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham issued a statement on the postponement:

    "We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday. We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued [dedication] of our medical staff throughout the pandemic."

    The Bearcats are ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They have started this season with three consecutive wins, most recently defeating South Florida 28-7 on Oct. 3.

    This marks the second time Tulsa has had a game postponed because of COVID-19. Arkansas State had to reschedule a Sept. 26 matchup with the Golden Hurricane because of multiple positive tests on its team.

    Tulsa (1-1) earned a big win Oct. 3 with a 34-26 upset of 11th-ranked Central Florida.

