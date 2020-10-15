Clippers Rumors: Ty Lue Leading Candidate to Be Offered Head Coaching Job

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are still conducting their search for a new head coach, but one candidate has reportedly stood out above the rest thus far.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tyronn Lue is considered the "leading candidate to be offered the Clippers head coaching job."

Lue has been connected to a number of teams in search of a new head coach this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported earlier this week that Lue has "gathered significant momentum" with the Houston Rockets after the two sides met on Monday.

Wojnarowski also reported that Lue will meet with the New Orleans Pelicans this week.

The Clippers have been searching for a new coach since parting ways with Doc Rivers in September. Rivers left the organization after the team blew a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. He went 356-208 in seven seasons with Los Angeles from 2013-20.

Lue knows the Clippers roster well after serving as an assistant on Rivers' staff last season. The 43-year-old spent parts of four seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-19. He led the franchise to an NBA championship in 2016 and two more NBA Finals appearances in 2017 and 2018.