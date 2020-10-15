Dwight Howard Rumors: Warriors Have Interest If He Doesn't Re-Sign with Lakers

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2019-20 season couldn't have gone much better for Dwight Howard. Should the eight-time All-Star look to cash in and leave the Los Angeles Lakers, a Western Conference rival could insert itself into the race to sign him.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the Golden State Warriors are likely to register interest in Howard's services. Charania added, however, that Howard and the Lakers "have mutual interest in a deal."

Prior to returning to the Lakers, Howard's value had cratered. L.A. was his fifth team in as many seasons. Following his exit from the Houston Rockets, the 34-year-old seemed to be the subject of a redemption narrative every year.

Howard thrived this year. His per-game numbers were career lows almost across the board, but that was because of the fact he only played 18.9 minutes a night. He averaged 18.8 points, 18.5 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per 100 possessions, according to Basketball Reference.

The benefits of re-signing with the Lakers are obvious. Howard was a great fit in their backcourt, and he'd have a great opportunity to collect his second championship ring.

The Warriors would make sense as a fresh landing spot.

Golden State's best lineups during their run of recent success have always come without a traditional center, but the team still needs to have some options at the five. Rolling with Marquese Chriss as the starting center may not be ideal for a team looking to contend for a title.

Having shown a willingness to accept a lesser role than he had been used to, Howard would effectively be replicating what JaVale McGee did during his two years with the Warriors. McGee's rebounding and rim protection were invaluable at times.

Prying Howard away from the Lakers may not be easy, though, as he continues to bask in the team's title run.