Shams: Jerami Grant, Nuggets Have 'Significant Mutual Interest' in New Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Jerami Grant impressed a number of times for the Denver Nuggets as they reached the Western Conference Finals, and both sides are reportedly interested in making sure he will continue to have the opportunity to do so for the same team in 2020-21 and beyond.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Grant plans on declining his $9.3 million player option for next season but noted both he and the Nuggets "have significant mutual interest in a new deal."

Charania also reported the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks may also pursue Grant.

There is plenty to like about Grant as a secondary option this offseason.

He is just 26 years old and fits in well alongside other players who attract more defensive attention, such as Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray. The 2019-20 campaign was his first with the Nuggets, and he averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range.

It was an impressive follow-up effort to his 2018-19 season, when he scored a career-high 13.6 points per game behind 39.2 percent shooting from three-point range as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Grant, who also previously played on the Philadelphia 76ers, is a stretch forward who can score inside the lane if needed but also take advantage of spacing on the perimeter and shoot from three.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He is also a solid defender who can guard bigger guards or forwards and was even tasked with defending the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during Denver's playoff run.

Opponents shot 3.6 percent worse from the field and 6.4 percent worse from three-point range than their normal averages when Grant defended them in 2019-20, per NBA.com.

It is no surprise, then, that Denver would like to keep him around as it looks to build on its Western Conference Finals appearance and build a core alongside Jokic and Murray.