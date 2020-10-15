    Shams: Jerami Grant, Nuggets Have 'Significant Mutual Interest' in New Contract

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant (9) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Jerami Grant impressed a number of times for the Denver Nuggets as they reached the Western Conference Finals, and both sides are reportedly interested in making sure he will continue to have the opportunity to do so for the same team in 2020-21 and beyond.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Grant plans on declining his $9.3 million player option for next season but noted both he and the Nuggets "have significant mutual interest in a new deal."

    Charania also reported the Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks may also pursue Grant.

    There is plenty to like about Grant as a secondary option this offseason.

    He is just 26 years old and fits in well alongside other players who attract more defensive attention, such as Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray. The 2019-20 campaign was his first with the Nuggets, and he averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three-point range.

    It was an impressive follow-up effort to his 2018-19 season, when he scored a career-high 13.6 points per game behind 39.2 percent shooting from three-point range as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Grant, who also previously played on the Philadelphia 76ers, is a stretch forward who can score inside the lane if needed but also take advantage of spacing on the perimeter and shoot from three.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He is also a solid defender who can guard bigger guards or forwards and was even tasked with defending the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George during Denver's playoff run.

    Opponents shot 3.6 percent worse from the field and 6.4 percent worse from three-point range than their normal averages when Grant defended them in 2019-20, per NBA.com.

    It is no surprise, then, that Denver would like to keep him around as it looks to build on its Western Conference Finals appearance and build a core alongside Jokic and Murray.

      

    Related

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NFL Personnel Think Morey Could Succeed as NFL GM

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Morey Out as Rockets GM 🚨

      Daryl Morey is stepping down as general manager

      Report: Morey Out as Rockets GM 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Morey Out as Rockets GM 🚨

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Warriors Interested in Dwight?

      Golden State is expected to be interested in Dwight Howard if he doesn't re-sign with the Lakers (Shams)

      Report: Warriors Interested in Dwight?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Warriors Interested in Dwight?

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Jerami Wants to Return to Denver

      Nuggets and Jerami Grant have 'significant mutual interest in a new deal'

      Report: Jerami Wants to Return to Denver
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Report: Jerami Wants to Return to Denver

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report