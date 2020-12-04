Pistons 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A new era of Detroit Pistons basketball underway, but it's not one that's generating too much excitement in the Motor City right now.

The franchise made the last of its six straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances in 2008. Since then, it has been to the playoffs three times, failing to get out of the first round on each occasion.

Acquiring Blake Griffin in January 2018 was a clear win-now move, but injuries have limited his availability since joining the team. A first-round sweep to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 is all the Pistons have to show from that deal.

Rather than forging ahead with a roster that had a limited ceiling, Detroit is tearing down what it can. Offloading Andre Drummond for what amounted to salary-cap relief underlined the team's current intentions. Luke Kennard was shipped out on the night of the draft, with Villanova forward Saddiq Bey coming to Detroit in the deal.

The Pistons hired Troy Weaver as their new general manager to oversee what's likely to be a lengthy rebuild. Drummond is gone, and Griffin turns 32 in March, so Detroit lacks a true long-term centerpiece.

As a result, the 2020-21 season could be a long one for fans.

2020-21 Pistons Schedule Details

Season Opener: December 23 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Championship Odds: +24000 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Cleveland Cavaliers (First Matchup: December 26)

It looks like the Pistons will have to tank their way to the top. The aforementioned absence of a young foundational player puts them at ground zero, and they have little in the way of trade assets to get another proven All-Star to pair with Griffin.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the same position.

The backcourt partnership of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland might be too much of a disaster defensively to work out, Kevin Love's trade value has plummeted, and Kevin Porter Jr. is the only player who might be good enough to play a key role if Cleveland becomes a contender anytime soon. First-round draft pick Isaac Okoro will help the defense but isn't a transformative talent.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed the Cavs dead last in his early 2020-21 power rankings.

Given their matching trajectories, Detroit and Cleveland are fighting for lottery position, so the outcome of their head-to-head matchups could impact where each franchise falls in the first round of the 2021 draft.

New York Knicks (First Matchup: February 28)

The Pistons are without a natural rival at the moment because they're likely to finish near the bottom of the league. Detroit probably won't even be able to capitalize on any lingering resentment toward the Chicago Bulls that reignited thanks to The Last Dance.

As a result, let's double up on the franchise's most obvious lottery competition.

The New York Knicks' failings have been discussed at length. Perhaps new team president Leon Rose can have more success attracting marquee free agents, but the Knicks have moved beyond the benefit of the doubt in that regard.

New York has had a top-10 pick for four straight years, and 2021 will probably make it five in a row.

Season Forecast

Barring a miracle, the Pistons won't crack the top eight in the East, and the extent of their outgoing moves may not be limited to the Drummond and Kennard trades.

Derrick Rose has one more year left on his deal and might net a late first-round pick based on how he has performed the past two seasons.

Griffin is the biggest wild card. He'd presumably be valued by title contenders. His $39 million player option for 2021-22 will dissuade those teams from giving Detroit too much back in a swap. You could argue he is more valuable to the Pistons as somebody who might draw in whatever fans he can on a nightly basis.

The six-time All-Star could also be the difference between being irredeemably bad and just kinda below-average. On a bigger scale, it was the effect Bradley Beal had for the Washington Wizards in 2019-20.

Of course, the better Griffin plays, the easier it could become for Weaver to move him elsewhere.

Assuming Rose at least gets traded, a sub-30-win finish is on the table in a couple 72-game season given the questions about Griffin's future and general durability.

Record Prediction: 25-47

