    Ramona Shelburne Suggests Warriors Might Need Klay or Draymond in Giannis Trade

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Klay Thompson during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    It may cost the Golden State Warriors one of the key pieces of their championship core to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    On Wednesday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne told 95.7 The Game's Damon, Ratto & Kolsky (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports) the Warriors have the best trade package of any team should the Bucks explore trading the league MVP. However, she suggested Klay Thompson or Draymond Green may need to be involved:

    "[The Warriors] have the best package. People get so upset when I say that, but they do. They have the trade exception, they have (Andrew) Wiggins, they have this year's pick (No. 2 overall), they have next year's Minnesota pick (top-three protected in 2021, unprotected in 2022).

    "Maybe you even have to talk about Klay Thompson or Draymond (Green) being in a package like that, too. But they have a great package if it comes down to it."

                 

