The Korean Zombie and the UFC's Most Underrated Fighters

Felipe Dana/Associated Press

As an MMA fighter, you know you're onto something when hardcore fans know you solely by your nickname.

That's the state of play for the Korean Zombie, known to family members and government documents as Chan Sung Jung. But he's ensconced as the UFC's favorite member of the undead, thanks to a skilled but hyper-aggressive, multi-tiered fighting style that has earned him a whopping eight post-fight bonuses in his last eight contests.

So it's a shame both for him and the sport that casual fans hardly know him at all—except perhaps as the man on the business end of one of the greatest knockouts in history.

Take nothing away from Yair Rodriguez, who authored that instant classic, but the Zombie deserves better than that. Believe me when I tell you it's not a stretch to believe he's the best featherweight out there today outside of champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Zombie has a chance to level up his profile Saturday night when he faces Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC Fight Night 180, going down from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Until then, he may well be the most underrated fighter on the UFC roster today.

But he's not the only one. Plenty of talented fighters are operating in the shadows. Here are the five most underrated UFC competitors as it stands right now.

They're listed in no particular order, with video highlight packages included.