UFC's Zhang Weili Slams Joanna Jedrzejczyk for Instagram Meme About Coronavirus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

SHENZHEN, CHINA - AUGUST 31: Zhang Weili of China prepares to fight Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their UFC strawweight championship bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre on August 31, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Zhang Weili, UFC women's strawweight champion, took exception to an Instagram post by Joanna Jedrzejczyk that made light of the recent coronavirus outbreak. 

"To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character," Weili wrote on Instagram. "People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what's happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon."

Per ESPN's Marc RaimondiJedrzejczyk deleted a post in which she doctored a UFC fight poster with a gas mask on her face and captioned it with laughing emojis. 

   

