WWE Superstar John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married in Florida

WWE Superstar and actor John Cena married girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa on Monday, per Mike Johnson of PW Insider.

Numerous sources confirmed Johnson's report, including TMZ Sports and Cydney Contreras of E! Online.

Per an April 2019 report from Mike Vulpo and Jessica Cardenas of E! Online, Shariatzadeh, a Vancouver native, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia in electrical and electronics engineering.

She currently works as a product manager for Aviglon, a Motorola Solutions Company, performing "a wide variety of duties that include overseeing product launches and working with external third parties."

Cena and Shariatzadeh began dating in early 2019, per TMZ Sports.