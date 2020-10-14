    Ex-ROY Steve Sax Sympathizes with Jose Altuve Because of Experience with Yips

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020

    Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walks to the dugout after the third inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Championship against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in San Diego. Altuve hit a single home run in the first inning. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Former MLB second baseman Steve Sax has been in Jose Altuve's shoes, so he empathizes with the Houston Astros star amid an error-prone MLB playoff run.

    Sax was the 1982 National League Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger in 1986. Any conversation about him is bound to transition to the period in which he had trouble throwing to first base, though.

    In an interview with ESPN's Pedro Gomez, Sax attempted to explain what Altuve might be going through right now.

    "I can feel for Jose. There's nothing worse in the world. It's the most lonely place to be. It's embarrassing. It's just awful," Sax said.

    "I hope he can grasp this as soon as possible because this thing is very simple. It's right in front of him. So many people are going to say, 'Oh, Jose, you have a mental block.' He doesn't. He has a temporary loss of confidence. It has nothing to do with his mental state. Something triggered him to start questioning his ability, that's why he's doing this. When he gets his confidence this will disappear."

               

