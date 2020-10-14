Browns' Kareem Hunt on Week 6 Matchup vs. Steelers: 'This One's for Myles'

David Richard/Associated Press

When Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett plays the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for the first time since he hit Mason Rudolph with the quarterback's helmet, he will do so with his team behind him.

"This one's for Myles," Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt said Wednesday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "This one's for Cleveland. This one's for a lot of things. We have Myles' back, and he has ours."

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after the Week 11 incident last year in which he pulled Rudolph's helmet off his head and hit him with it. A melee ensued, and 33 players were fined by the league.

Garrett later accused Rudolph of using a racial slur, but there was no evidence to support that, according to an investigation by the league. Garrett was reinstated before the 2020 season and has started every game for the 4-1 Browns, tallying 15 combined tackles and 10 quarterback hits.

On Tuesday, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he wasn't focused on the past.

"We're not looking for that low hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline," he said, per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. "This is a big game here in 2020."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hunt said he bonded with his teammate over their suspensions. Hunt was banned for the first eight games of 2019 after he pushed and kicked a woman in February 2018 and punched a man in June 2018. The running back said he thinks the focus will remain on the football field when the Browns visit the 4-0 Steelers.

"It takes a lot to get Myles out of his element," Hunt said, per Cabot. "There's no doubt in my mind he'll keep his emotions in check. Just go play football."