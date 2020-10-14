Florida's Dan Mullen Apologizes for Calling to 'Pack the Swamp' with Fans

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

After urging the University of Florida to allow fans to "pack the Swamp" Saturday against LSU, Gators head coach Dan Mullen has instead suggested the school follow local health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mullen had said the crowd was a factor in last week's loss at Texas A&M and that he wanted 100 percent capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. He walked back those comments Wednesday, a day after his program shut down because of 19 positive tests for the virus, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

"I certainly apologize if I offended people," he said.

Mullen added, "Whatever our local health officials come out and say, 'This is the number of people that we're going to allow at the game right now,' that I want to encourage those people to come in, bring the energy, bring the excitement in the stadium and help our team to win."

Florida is allowing 20 percent capacity at home games this season, which equates to roughly 17,000 fans, all of whom must wear face coverings unless eating or drinking.

Mullen said two assistant coaches are among the 19 cases in the program and both were asymptomatic. The Athletic's G. Allan Taylor reported Wednesday that 10 additional players were in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.

SEC guidelines state 53 scholarship players must be active for a game, and there are specific requirements on the number of scholarship offensive (seven) and defensive linemen (four) and quarterbacks (one). Taylor reported "most" of the 29 players affected by the outbreak are on scholarship and that the Gators may struggle to meet the requirement in at least one area, but they can still elect to play.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron was supportive of a postponement.

"If the best thing for us is not to play, we shouldn't play, he told reporters Wednesday.

LSU would perhaps be without quarterback Myles Brennan if the game goes ahead. He was injured in last week's loss to Missouri and has not practiced this week.