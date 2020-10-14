    Florida's Dan Mullen Apologizes for Calling to 'Pack the Swamp' with Fans

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 14, 2020
    Alerted 46m ago in the B/R App

    Florida head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. No. 5 Florida won 51-35. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
    Thomas Graning/Associated Press

    After urging the University of Florida to allow fans to "pack the Swamp" Saturday against LSU, Gators head coach Dan Mullen has instead suggested the school follow local health guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Mullen had said the crowd was a factor in last week's loss at Texas A&M and that he wanted 100 percent capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. He walked back those comments Wednesday, a day after his program shut down because of 19 positive tests for the virus, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

    "I certainly apologize if I offended people," he said.

    Mullen added, "Whatever our local health officials come out and say, 'This is the number of people that we're going to allow at the game right now,' that I want to encourage those people to come in, bring the energy, bring the excitement in the stadium and help our team to win."

    Florida is allowing 20 percent capacity at home games this season, which equates to roughly 17,000 fans, all of whom must wear face coverings unless eating or drinking.

    Mullen said two assistant coaches are among the 19 cases in the program and both were asymptomatic. The Athletic's G. Allan Taylor reported Wednesday that 10 additional players were in quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.

    SEC guidelines state 53 scholarship players must be active for a game, and there are specific requirements on the number of scholarship offensive (seven) and defensive linemen (four) and quarterbacks (one). Taylor reported "most" of the 29 players affected by the outbreak are on scholarship and that the Gators may struggle to meet the requirement in at least one area, but they can still elect to play.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    LSU coach Ed Orgeron was supportive of a postponement.

    "If the best thing for us is not to play, we shouldn't play, he told reporters Wednesday.

    LSU would perhaps be without quarterback Myles Brennan if the game goes ahead. He was injured in last week's loss to Missouri and has not practiced this week.

    Related

      Florida's Dan Mullen 11th-highest paid head coach in college football

      Florida's Dan Mullen 11th-highest paid head coach in college football
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      Florida's Dan Mullen 11th-highest paid head coach in college football

      Usatoday
      via Usatoday

      Florida-LSU game postponed

      Florida-LSU game postponed
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      Florida-LSU game postponed

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      UF still trying to trace source of COVID spike that includes two coaches

      UF still trying to trace source of COVID spike that includes two coaches
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      UF still trying to trace source of COVID spike that includes two coaches

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Mullen Addresses Florida Gators COVID-19 Outbreak, Apologizes for Comments

      Mullen Addresses Florida Gators COVID-19 Outbreak, Apologizes for Comments
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      Mullen Addresses Florida Gators COVID-19 Outbreak, Apologizes for Comments

      SI.com
      via SI.com