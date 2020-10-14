    Myles Brennan Doubtful for LSU vs. Florida After Suffering Injuries vs. Missouri

    Even if the Florida-LSU game is played this weekend, the Tigers will most likely be without quarterback Myles Brennan.

    LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that the junior was hurt during last week's loss to Missouri and hasn't practiced all week, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

    The game itself is in jeopardy after Florida suspended all football activities on Tuesday with 19 cases of COVID-19 on the team, per Scarborough. 

    Orgeron said Wednesday that he would support the game's postponement in light of the positive tests at Florida. 

    "The safety of the kids is the primary focus," he said, per Scarborough. "If the best thing for us is not to play, we shouldn't play." 

    Brennan was "pretty bruised up" after a first-half hit last week, Orgeron said, per Brooks Kubena, but he returned in the second half to finish the day with 430 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers fell 45-41.

    As the only quarterback on the Tigers' roster with college football experience, Brennan inherited the offense after learning under first overall pick Joe Burrow. He has appeared in 20 games for LSU, with 121-201 passing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. He appeared in a career-high 10 games in 2019, with 24 completions on 40 attempts for 353 yards and a touchdown.

    Through three games this season, Brennan has gone 79-of-131 while throwing for 1,112 yards and 11 scores, and he has been picked off three times as the Tigers have gone 1-2. If Brennan does not see the field on Saturday, LSU will have a pair of true freshmen to choose from in T.J. Finley and Max Johnson, who have been sharing reps in practice, according to Scarborough. 

