Spurs 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

The San Antonio Spurs are about to do something they have not done in this millennium—start a new season after missing the playoffs during the prior one.

San Antonio went 32-39 during the 2019-20 campaign, which wasn't good enough to make the playoffs even in the Walt Disney World Resort bubble in Orlando, Florida, where the No. 9 seed had to be within four games of the No. 8 seed to earn a play-in opportunity.

It was the first time the Spurs missed the playoffs since 1996-97, which just so happens to be the season when legendary head coach Gregg Popovich took over.

The 2020-21 season may be something of a transition for the Spurs, considering LaMarcus Aldridge is scheduled for free agency at its conclusion and DeMar DeRozan had a player option he chose to exercise.

This may be the team's last run with that one-two punch as go-to weapons. With that in mind, here is a look at the important information surrounding the Spurs' first-half schedule release.

2020-21 Spurs Schedule Details

Season Opener: Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies; Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Championship Odds: 130-1 (FanDuel)

Top Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers (Spurs vs. Lakers Dec. 30)

Call this one a nod to the history between the two franchises.

San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers have battled each other in the playoffs a number of times, with the franchises representing the Western Conference in 13 of the 16 NBA Finals from 1999 through 2014.

While Popovich's team was battling Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Pau Gasol and others during that stretch, there is also some Finals history with the current iteration of the Lakers. LeBron James faced the Spurs in three of his 10 career trips to the Finals, including back-to-back showdowns in 2013 and 2014 when he was on the Miami Heat.

This season's showdowns are about more than history, though, as playing the defending champions will give the Spurs an opportunity to measure themselves against the league's best.

San Antonio may not be a championship contender, but it can gain confidence from playing the Lakers well in the regular season as it battles for a playoff spot.

Dallas Mavericks/Houston Rockets (Spurs vs. Mavericks on Jan. 22, Spurs vs. Rockets on Jan. 14)

The Texas battles are always intriguing showdowns between teams that are historically playoff contenders in the Western Conference.

San Antonio may not be on the Lakers' level, but competing with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks for the middle to lower seeds in the West will be an ideal barometer for where it stands in 2020-21.

These games will also test the Spurs' backcourt as it deals with the likes of James Harden, John Wall and Luka Doncic.

If the Spurs are going to return to the playoffs, they will need to find a way to win some of the Texas games against fellow Western Conference contenders.

Season Forecast

The DeRozan and Aldridge combination may not be LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it is talented enough to help the Spurs win plenty of games during the regular season. That is especially true since they are both playing for new contracts and should have no trouble being motivated for the coming season.

The problem is, the Western Conference is simply too deep for the Spurs to truly contend.

Between the Lakers, L.A. Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Rockets, Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, playoff spots will be limited for fringe contenders like the Spurs.

The thought here is they do not have the firepower to compete over the course of an entire season when they will be going against teams filled with All-Stars battling for those same playoff spots.

Look for San Antonio to start a new streak with its second straight year missing the postseason.

Record Prediction: 32-40