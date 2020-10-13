Saints Exploring Playing at LSU's Tiger Stadium to Allow Fans to Attend Games

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have allowed family members to attend a home game this season, but the team is looking into temporarily moving to LSU's Tiger Stadium to allow fans at games.

Saints spokesman Greg Bensel told reporters Tuesday the team is meeting with LSU officials about playing in Baton Rouge because of New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell's refusal to let fans attend games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a limited capacity:

"LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership. We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.

"Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved."

The Saints were hoping to have fans back at the Superdome for their second home game of the season. They received approval from Louisiana state officials on Sept. 1 for limited-capacity attendance beginning in Week 3 but were waiting on word from city officials.

"The plan looks great as far as when we're ready for that but we're not there now," Cantrell told Jeff Adelson and Amie Just of NOLA.com.

The Saints announced on Sept. 24 they were permitting 750 family members of players, coaches and staff for their Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers to serve as a "a strict test of our health and safety protocols that we have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts and city and state governmental leadership, including Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell, both of which are aware and have approved this safety test."

In a letter sent to season ticket holders on Oct. 2, the Saints said they received state approval to have 25 percent capacity at the Superdome for their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also emailed Cantrell in a plea to get her on board with the team's desire to host fans. There were no fans at the stadium during the Saints' 30-27 overtime win over the Chargers.

LSU has been hosting fans at Tiger Stadium with a 25 percent capacity limit since the SEC season began in late September.

The Saints have a bye in Week 6 and will play at home against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25.