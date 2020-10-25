Randy Orton Defeats Drew McIntyre, Wins WWE Title at Hell in a Cell 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match at the same-titled pay-per-view on Sunday to win the WWE Championship and become a 14-time world champion in WWE.

The beginning of the end for McIntyre came when he fell from the side of the cage and onto the announce table.

The champion appeared to have sustained internal injuries as he began bleeding from the mouth. He also held his rib cage for the rest of the match.

A visibly pained McIntyre lined Orton up for the Claymore Kick, but The Viper ducked out of the way and connected with the RKO for the win.

Sunday marked the third PPV singles match for the title between the two men in recent months, after they previously faced off at SummerSlam and Clash of Champions.

After McIntyre beat The Viper at SummerSlam with a backslide, Orton took his frustrations out on the titleholder by punting him in the head three times in one night and putting him out of commission for Payback on Aug. 30, one week after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

McIntyre eventually got some retribution by hitting Orton with three Claymore Kicks in one night on the Sept. 7 edition of Raw, forcing his rival to be taken away in an ambulance, just as the Scot was a few weeks prior.

The pair then met in an Ambulance match at Clash of Champions on Sept. 27, and although McIntyre won to retain the title, it wasn't necessarily a fair fight.

Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels all attacked Orton during the match, and after the Scot put him in the back of the ambulance to seal the win, Ric Flair drove it away.

All of those legends were punted by The Viper leading up to and during his feud with McIntyre, but they got some measure of revenge at Clash of Champions.

That was short-lived, though, as Orton attacked all of them with a steel chair on the ensuing episode of Raw, which threw McIntyre into a fit of rage and prompted him to challenge his rival to a match inside the cell.

A Hell in a Cell match was a fitting stipulation for McIntyre and Orton due to the vicious and personal nature of their rivalry, and it ensured they would both remain enclosed after battling throughout the arena in previous weeks.

Going into Sunday's match, it very much felt like the conclusion of a program since the two men have faced each other so many times and essentially done all they can do.

Orton's win means there could be another match between him and McIntyre, but it may be time for an alternative challenger to step up to the new champion.

