LeBron James Thanks Barack Obama, Tom Brady for Support After Lakers' Title

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James thanked former President Barack Obama and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for their messages of support after he won his fourth NBA championship Sunday night.

James reached out to Obama and Brady on Tuesday via Twitter:

The 35-year-old Ohio native continues to build his case as potentially the greatest basketball player in history. Along with his four titles, he's earned four NBA Finals MVP Awards, four regular-season MVPs, 16 All-Star Game selections along with countless other individual accolades.

He's also won championships with three different organizations, with the Lakers joining the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

James has been the NBA's gold standard pretty much from the moment the Cavs selected him with the first overall pick in the 2003 draft, and he's managed to meet or exceed expectations every step of the way while using his voice to push for change in terms of social justice and racial equality.

It's made him a lot of supporters from outside of basketball. Obama and Brady are two of the more high-profile examples of that.