NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Knicks, Warriors Draft Deals

With the 2020 NBA draft nearly a month away, some lottery teams will be preparing to package their valuable picks into a trade.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers closed out their six-game series against the Miami Heat to win the franchise’s 17th championship and bring end to the most unconventional basketball season ever. That means they, and the rest of the league, must now plan for an offseason shrouded in uncertainty.

The draft is set to take place on Nov. 18, but the NBA still hasn't scheduled an official date for the beginning of free agency or the start of the 2020-21 season. Nevertheless, organizations will move forward in hopes of crafting their rosters for next season.

New York Knicks could trade down in draft

The New York Knicks have a tough task ahead of them as they attempt to reshape their team following an abysmal sub-.500 season. Unfortunately, they landed the eighth pick in the draft, which will put them out of contention for some of the more highly touted prospects.

Apparently, New York has its eyes on LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman, who are both projected to be top-three picks. This could cause them to trade their pick for a lower spot.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, two sources suggested "the Knicks are seriously mulling trading back in the Nov. 18 draft unless big man James Wiseman or point guard LaMelo Ball fall back to the eighth spot."

As that seems unlikely, the Knicks could trade with a team that is hoping to move up a few spots such as the Orlando Magic.

Warriors consider trading back for Florida State star

The Golden State Warriors finished the season with the worst record in the league, as many of their top stars recuperated from injuries.

As a result, the former NBA champions surprisingly acquired the second overall pick. This puts them in an excellent position to draft someone who will make an immediate impact.

However, Golden State is reportedly thinking about trading down to select Devin Vassell from Florida State.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote:

"According to multiple league sources, the Warriors believe Vassell is the top wing defender in this draft and would strongly consider him if they trade back to the 5-10 range. There is an outside chance that Golden State could even take him at No. 2 if it doesn't receive an enticing offer to move down."

The Warriors could use another wing to come off the bench for Andrew Wiggins and offer them some quality minutes. So, Vassel could be the perfect piece for the team next season. The 6'7" forward is projected to go as high as No. 8 in the draft.