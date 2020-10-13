Warriors Rumors: Latest Buzz on Devin Vassell, Golden State's Draft Plans, More

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are in rather unfamiliar territory entering the 2020 NBA offseason.

After all, this is a franchise that had made the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons prior to the 2019-20 campaign, a run which netted the Dubs three championships and berthed a dynasty.

But injuries to stars Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry ruined this past season fairly early, and now the Warriors find themselves picking at No. 2 in the upcoming NBA draft.

Then again, the core pieces are still intact.

Curry and Thompson will both be fully healthy for the start of next season. Draymond Green is still the do-it-all cog at the forward spot, and Golden State will also get a full year from Andrew Wiggins after acquiring him from the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this year.

The Warriors are widely expected to return to contention next season, prompting all sorts of questions about what they might do with the aforementioned No. 2 pick.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported last month there is a "unanimous" feeling the Warriors will try to trade down from the second overall pick. If Golden State does manage to find the right deal to trade back, there is a chance it will take a hard look at drafting Devin Vassell out of Florida State.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported "the Warriors believe Vassell is the top wing defender in this draft," adding Golden State would "strongly consider" selecting Vassell in the 5-10 range.

Vassell has all the makings of a modern three-and-D NBA player. He has decent size and length, and he also shot 41.5 percent from beyond the arc on 3.5 attempts per game with the Seminoles last year.

One Western Conference scout suggested Vassell has yet to unlock his full potential (h/t Letourneau):

"Vassell is one of those guys who's going to be an even better pro than he was a college player. Florida State has an effective system where everyone shares the ball, but I don't think he got to fully show what he's capable of. He's more skilled than a lot of people might realize."

In fact, Letourneau reported there is an "outside chance" the Warriors draft Vassell at No. 2 if they fail to find the right deal.

Regardless, Golden State's front office seems to be pretty enamored with Vassell. He could be a guy who provides added floor-spacing and the ability to guard multiple positions off the bench, two qualities the Warriors need as they hope to get back on top.

Do Warriors Need Frontcourt Upgrade?

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Alternatively, it remains possible the Warriors could take one of the top bigs in this year's draft class.

Head coach Steve Kerr told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic he does not feel the team is "big enough or athletic enough" just yet. Kawakami followed by suggesting Golden State could take Memphis center James Wiseman and use either its $17.1 million trade exception or the midlevel exception to grab another wing.

The Warriors have lacked an impact big for years. David Lee was one of the better passing bigs during his time, and Andrew Bogut provided rim protection and veteran leadership. Golden State hoped Kevon Looney would continue to develop, but Looney dealt with a core muscle injury this past year.

The Los Angeles Lakers have also changed the dynamic of the Western Conference.

The Warriors traditionally played smaller throughout the course of their dynasty. But Anthony Davis and the Lakers have prioritized size, rebounding, rim protection and winning on the margins for points in the paint. That strategy paid dividends this year, as L.A. captured its first NBA title since 2010.

Some insiders believe Davis' presence in the West demands change from other teams in the conference, including the Warriors. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reportedly received multiple texts from executives suggesting the Dubs need a frontcourt upgrade in order to compete with the Lakers.

If Golden State does indeed feel the need for an impact big, it seems likely Wiseman or Onyeka Okongwu will be among the top draft considerations. Or, if the Warriors trade back and also miss out on Vassell, perhaps they draft high on a stretch big with upside, like Jalen Smith out of Maryland.

It would be unlike Kerr to change his team's philosophy of ball movement and perimeter shooting. Simultaneously, it is interesting to hear both Golden State's management and executives around the league feel the Warriors could benefit from more size.

Perhaps that notion changes Golden State's draft strategy.

All stats obtained via Sports Reference, unless otherwise noted.