Travis Fulgham and 4 Other Signs of Optimism for Eagles Entering Week 6

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

Sunday's performance against the Steelers was the breakout game that Travis Fulgham has been patiently waiting for since hearing his name called in the 2019 NFL draft. It's been a rocky road, but that hasn't stopped Fulgham from quickly becoming a weapon in the Philadelphia offense.

Fulgham was taken with the 184th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in last year's draft. He played just three games as a rookie, and despite being targeted three times, he didn't register a reception in 2019. The Lions subsequently waived him in August before he was picked up and waived again by the Green Bay Packers less than two weeks after joining the team.

The Eagles quickly scooped up Fulgham after the Packers waived him, eventually putting him on the practice squad. However, with so many injuries at wide receiver, Fulgham was promoted to the active roster and made his season debut on Sunday Night Football, catching two passes for 57 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

One big play could have been ignored, but the fact that Fulgham has now come up big in back-to-back games when the team has needed an offensive spark is great news for Carson Wentz and Co. Even when rookie Jalen Reagor returns from injured reserve, Fulgham could still have a big role in Philadelphia's offense given the uncertainty surrounding DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. Jackson has missed the last two games with a hamstring strain, while Jeffery hasn't played since Week 14 last season as he recovers from a Lisfranc injury.

Just months after his NFL career looked to be in limbo, Fulgham is now looking like an absolute steal off waivers for the Eagles.