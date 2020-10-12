Stephen Jones Says Dak Prescott Is Cowboys' 'Future' Despite Leg Injury

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Although Dak Prescott will now head into free agency trying to recover from a brutal ankle injury, the Dallas Cowboys' opinion of him has not changed.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He's our future," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said of the quarterback Monday on 105.3 The Fan. "He's special. If anyone can overcome anything, it will be Dak. It's something our doctors feel like he'll overcome, and he'll come back better than ever."

The 27-year-old suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle during Sunday's game against the New York Giants. He has already undergone surgery and has a recovery timetable of four to six months, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

The injury will cost Prescott the rest of the 2020 regular season, but the impact is even greater because of his contract situation.

A starter since his rookie year in 2016, Prescott was playing on a one-year deal after the Cowboys used the franchise tag on him last offseason and the two sides were unable to agree to a long-term extension. With more uncertainty going into next year because of the injury, the value of his next deal will almost certainly take a hit.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported in May that Dallas offered a deal worth about $34 million annually over five years.

The Cowboys still appear ready to stand by the quarterback based on the words from the front office.

"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support," owner Jerry Jones said in a statement Sunday. "And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Prescott finished second in the NFL last season with 4,902 passing yards and was on pace to blow that number away in 2020 with 1,856 passing yards over five games. The 371.2 yards per game would have easily been the most in league history over a full season.

The Cowboys will hope to get more of this type of production in 2021 and beyond if he returns to full strength.