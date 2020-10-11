Lakers Win 2020 NBA Finals: Score, Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Lakers Win 2020 NBA Finals: Score, Celebration Highlights and Twitter ReactionOctober 12, 2020
For the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to clinch the Finals in six games. The title was the 17th in franchise history, tying the Lakers with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The @Lakers win their 17th NBA title, tying the Celtics for the most all-time. It's first time the Lakers and Celtics have the same amount of titles since 1962 The Lakers have won the same number of titles since 1980 (11) as the rest of the Western Conference combined https://t.co/YPzAOZr5KS
Let the celebrations begin:
This title means different things for different members of the organization.
For James, it's another feather in the cap of his legendary career. For Rob Pelinka, it's the first title he orchestrated atop the front office. For Davis and Dwight Howard, it's their first championship. And for Los Angeles, it's the best possible tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in January.
It marked the culmination of one of the strangest seasons in NBA history, with the Lakers celebrating on a court at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, without fans in attendance. It was little surprise to see Davis overcome with emotion, including laughter and jubilation mixed with tears. This was a triumph for the Lakers, but it was a heavy one.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Remember: LeBron James had to buy in to a new head coach he had never played for starting last offseason and get the rest to buy in. Lakers dealt with China controversy, Kobe Bryant tragedy, pandemic, the bubble... and through it all Lakers persevered when other teams wilted.
Granted, JR Smith provided some levity too.
The talk will inevitably turn to wider topics than the Lakers' triumph soon enough. Is LeBron the GOAT? Can L.A. repeat? How many more titles does James have left in him? What does next season look like with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic? How will history remember the Lakers' unique title in the bubble?
There will be time for those debates and conversations. But for now, the Lakers are partying in Florida, and their fans are partying in Los Angeles. Who knows what a parade will look like. It doesn't matter.
The Lakers are champions. For the team and its fans, the rest will sort itself out.
