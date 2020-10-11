Lakers Win 2020 NBA Finals: Score, Celebration Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

For the first time since the 2009-10 season, the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Co. defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday night to clinch the Finals in six games. The title was the 17th in franchise history, tying the Lakers with the Boston Celtics for the most in NBA history.

Let the celebrations begin:

This title means different things for different members of the organization.

For James, it's another feather in the cap of his legendary career. For Rob Pelinka, it's the first title he orchestrated atop the front office. For Davis and Dwight Howard, it's their first championship. And for Los Angeles, it's the best possible tribute to the late Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in January.

It marked the culmination of one of the strangest seasons in NBA history, with the Lakers celebrating on a court at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, without fans in attendance. It was little surprise to see Davis overcome with emotion, including laughter and jubilation mixed with tears. This was a triumph for the Lakers, but it was a heavy one.

Granted, JR Smith provided some levity too.

The talk will inevitably turn to wider topics than the Lakers' triumph soon enough. Is LeBron the GOAT? Can L.A. repeat? How many more titles does James have left in him? What does next season look like with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic? How will history remember the Lakers' unique title in the bubble?

There will be time for those debates and conversations. But for now, the Lakers are partying in Florida, and their fans are partying in Los Angeles. Who knows what a parade will look like. It doesn't matter.

The Lakers are champions. For the team and its fans, the rest will sort itself out.