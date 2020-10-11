AP College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

A high-scoring week of college football was entertaining for fans and likely agony for plenty of coaches.

Two Top 10 teams suffered losses Saturday, while two other Top 10 squads allowed over 40 points in uneasy wins. Meanwhile, Clemson and Georgia impressed with big wins over quality opponents, helping create a little more clarity in the rankings as the unusual season progresses.

Here is a look at the latest changes to the Associated Press poll.

Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

Video Play Button Videos you might like

12. Oregon

13. Miami (Florida)

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. Louisiana-Lafayette

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC

Clemson hasn't faced too many tough conference tests in recent years, but Miami was expected to present a legitimate challenge in Week 6. The Tigers responded with a relatively easy 42-17 victory.

Heisman Trophy candidate Trevor Lawrence was excellent with 292 passing yards and three touchdowns, while Travis Etienne turned heads with 149 rushing yards, 73 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

"I can talk superlatives on Trevor Lawrence all day, but Travis Etienne is the guy," Miami coach Manny Diaz said after the game. "He's as good of a college football player as there is in college football."

Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King found some room on the ground but was held to just 121 yards on 12-of-28 passing, adding two interceptions with no passing touchdowns. Clemson showed its upside on both offense and defense and proved it should be the No. 1 team in the country.

Miami dropped from No. 7 to No. 13 after the loss.

Georgia also flexed its muscle on both sides of the ball, earning a 44-21 win over Tennessee. Though the game was close at halftime, the Bulldogs had 27 unanswered points in the second half and provided basically no room for Tennessee to move the ball.

It sets up an exciting showdown next Saturday against No. 2 Alabama, which had some trouble in its 63-48 win over Ole Miss.

Led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss was impressive offensively but miserable defensively in a record-breaking performance:

The Crimson Tide still survived the upset bid thanks to a five-touchdown day from running back Najee Harris, who also had 206 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Fellow SEC contender Florida also had a high-scoring battle Saturday, although Texas A&M was able to complete the 41-38 upset.

Kellen Mond was the hero for the Aggies, engineering a dramatic come-from-behind win in front of the home fans at Kyle Field.

Even with four touchdown passes from Kyle Trask, Florida suffered its first loss of the year and fell to No. 10 in the rankings. Texas A&M moved up to No. 11 one week after losing to Alabama.

North Carolina also showed it could be a top contender this season, moving up to No. 5 after a 56-45 win over Virginia Tech. Despite defensive struggles, the Tar Heels rushed for 399 yards with five touchdowns in the victory.

It sets up an interesting Week 7 slate of games, led by the Georgia-Alabama battle in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.