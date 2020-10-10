Stetson Bennett Leads No. 3 Georgia to Dominant 44-21 Win over No. 14 Tennessee

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The University of Georgia squarely planted itself in the College Football Playoff conversation Saturday with a comeback victory over rival No. 14 Tennessee, 44-21.

No. 3 UGA overcame multiple crucial mistakes, as well as a four-point halftime deficit, to take down its second consecutive ranked opponent after routing then-No. 7 Auburn 27-6 last week. It's the fourth straight year the Bulldogs have beaten the Volunteers, giving the school a chance to match its all-time streak of five against UT in Knoxville next season.

Georgia is now 3-0 for the sixth consecutive year as head coach Kirby Smart looks to deliver an SEC East title for the fourth straight season.

Tennessee, meanwhile, drops to 2-1 after convincing wins over South Carolina and Mizzou to begin the season.

Notable Performers

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia Bulldogs: 16-of-27, 238 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown

Zamir White, RB, Georgia Bulldogs: 22 carries, 50 yards, 1 touchdown

Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Tennessee Volunteers: 22-of-36, 215 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee Volunteers: 4 receptions, 71 yards, 2 touchdowns

Georgia Defense Steps Up in 2nd Half

The Bulldogs defense didn't necessarily look bad in the first half against Tennessee. It just very much didn't look like a title contender.

In allowing 148 yards on 24 plays to the Volunteers offense, UGA faced a 21-17 halftime deficit, and the separation at the top of the SEC appeared much thinner than normal. UT quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 11 of 13 passes for two touchdowns before the break and faced little pressure in the process. Not quite championship material for Georgia.

That all changed immediately after halftime.

The Bulldogs held UT to just 66 yards and zero points over the final two quarters while sacking Guarantano five times to finish a rout of their division rival.

After scoring three touchdowns in the first half, the Vols offense couldn't get anything going in the third or fourth frames.

Tennessee's second-half drive chart exposed just how much further the team has before it can consider itself a contender. UT went fumble, interception, punt, punt, punt, fumble and turnover on downs before its final drive ended with the clock expiring.

Along the way, Georgia scored 27 unanswered points, including a touchdown pass to defensive lineman Jalen Carter at the goal line.

Winning the SEC will require the team to maintain that level of play for a full game over the rest of the season. The good news is the Bulldogs proved just how dominant they are when they play to their strengths.

Alabama Up Next

As much as Saturday's victory proved UGA is for real yet again, the program will face its biggest test of the year when it travels to No. 2 Alabama next week.

The Bulldogs have lost five straight games to the Crimson Tide dating back to 2008, though Georgia has generally given Nick Saban's club a tough fight in each matchup.

Considering the Tide have scored twice as many points as their opponents in each of their first two games—38-19 over Mizzou, 52-24 over No. 13 Texas A&M—Smart will learn as much about his team next Saturday as he likely will all year.

The victory over Tennessee in Week 3 proved the coach feels he can open up the playbook a bit more this year, but it also exposed the shortcomings his team has in doing so.

Twice in the first half the Bulldogs kept the offense on the field on fourth down. The first time came on 4th-and-inches near midfield and saw quarterback Stetson Bennett stopped short of a first down. Tennessee responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass on the following play to help tie the game at 14 all.

The second fourth-down attempt came with one second left before halftime and the ball one yard shy of the goal line. The Bulldogs were stuffed again. That type of 14-point swing could doom Georgia against Alabama, and the coach appeared to acknowledge as much in a halftime interview with CBS.

"When you're inside the 1, you've got to have the mentality that you're going to score," Smart said. "We had two fourth downs that we couldn't get less than a yard. So give them credit, but we didn't do what we were supposed to do."

Smart will give his players every chance to control the game going forward. That execution, however, might limit what the team is able to successfully run. Alabama rarely misses opportunities to punish opponents for mistakes.

Georgia now has one week to clean them up.

What's Next?

Georgia travels to face No. 2 Alabama next week for one of the matchups of the year in the SEC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Volunteers will face Kentucky at noon on either ESPN or SEC Network.