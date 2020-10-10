Buying or Selling Lakers' Biggest Problems vs. Miami Heat in NBA Finals

1 of 4

In Game 5, each Laker not named Anthony Davis or LeBron James shot worse than 50 percent from the field. The seven who made it onto the floor combined to shoot 14-of-46 (30.4 percent) and commit nine of the team's 15 turnovers. Kyle Kuzma was minus-17 in 22 minutes.

On Friday, it was painfully clear that AD and LeBron's supporting cast could be better. And that's an issue that has surfaced plenty throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

In the regular season, seven of the Lakers' top 12 in minutes played were at a below-average level, according to box plus/minus. Four of those seven were below replacement level (for context's sake, Tony Snell is a career replacement-level player).

And though the supporting cast has had its moments throughout the playoffs, duds like Game 5 shouldn't be surprising.

Even still, L.A. is up 3-2 and had a lead in the waning seconds Friday. The other Lakers don't have to be great. They just have to have those occasional moments. That's the luxury of having two of the top 5-10 players in the NBA.



LeBron and AD combined for 68 points on 36 field-goal attempts in the loss. Each had three steals and double-figure rebounds. LeBron had seven dimes, while Davis picked up three blocks.

As good as Butler is defensively, he can't stop LeBron on the perimeter, especially if his jumper is locked in. With Butler and other Heat players often going under on ball screens, LeBron finished 6-of-9 from three.

If Miami chooses to play the ball-handler more aggressively, that gives Davis more time inside. And he doesn't need much to deal damage.

Again, all the supporting cast has to do is defend and supplement those actions. If they provide just a hint more than they did Friday, which they can, the Lakers are the 2020 champions.

Verdict: Sell