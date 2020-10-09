'The Last Dance' Cameraman Filmed Documentary Footage Inside NBA Bubble

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Fresh off winning an Emmy for his role in making the ESPN documentary The Last Dance, vide president of production of NBA Entertainment Andy Thompson has jumped back behind the camera to document life inside the league's Orlando, Florida bubble.

The full scope of the project isn't entirely clear, but the footage will only become more valuable.

"This was going to be a one-of-a-kind thing. I call it, this was the NBA's moonshot," Thompson told ESPN's Dave McMenamin said. "We've been to the moon several times—a half a dozen times—but the first one is always the most important one. Nobody cares about the second mission."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously ran NBA Entertainment and helped oversee the footage of Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls that would become The Last Dance. Thompson's task this time around might have been even more daunting.

Due to the pandemic, camera crews had to maintain social distance and many of the players were off limits, forcing Thompson to "carve out a unique way in which you want to present the game."

As for when the public will get to see Thompson's work, well, that's not clear yet, either.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"It's definitely going to be used in some kind of a long-form documentary, a series," Thompson said. "I don't know where or when. But to get it right is really important and it's really a lot of pressure. Because this can be duplicated, but it can't be replicated. And so we got to make sure that we cross every t and dot every i and make sure we get it right."