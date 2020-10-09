    Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden's 'Spirits Are Good' amid COVID-19 Treatment

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    FILE - This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former longtime Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is in "good" spirits as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

    "His spirits are good, he sounds good and he looks good," Bowden's wife Ann said, per Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. "All I can do is hope and pray he gets over this."

    Ann Bowden said she hopes her husband, who turns 91 next month, will be released from the hospital, where doctors are monitoring his oxygen levels.

    Bowden is not the only notable person associated with Florida State who has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Henry noted school president John Thrasher and his wife Jean tested positive, while current head football coach Mike Norvell missed time this season because he tested positive.

    Ann Bowden's update comes after Henry reported on Tuesday that Bowden was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure to undergo a chest X-ray and other tests. He had previously been in the hospital for nearly two weeks because of a leg infection.

    Bobby Bowden said he was not showing any symptoms typically associated with COVID-19, such as fever and coughing.

    The Alabama native coached West Virginia from 1970 through 1975 before going to Florida State. He coached the Seminoles from 1976 through 2009, amassing a 315-98-4 record during his tenure and winning two national championships in 1993 and 1999.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Florida State makes the cut for top five defensive tackle prospect

      Florida State makes the cut for top five defensive tackle prospect
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Florida State makes the cut for top five defensive tackle prospect

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Iowa State QB Brock Purdy on his brother, FSU QB Chubba Purdy

      Iowa State QB Brock Purdy on his brother, FSU QB Chubba Purdy
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      Iowa State QB Brock Purdy on his brother, FSU QB Chubba Purdy

      Noles247
      via Noles247

      Inside the Strange Saban-Kiffin Relationship

      There are few words to describe CFB's most fun, bizarre pairing. @kenyondavid goes inside their history before they face off Saturday

      Inside the Strange Saban-Kiffin Relationship
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Inside the Strange Saban-Kiffin Relationship

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL 'Noles: TNF Results for Bears-Buccaneers

      NFL 'Noles: TNF Results for Bears-Buccaneers
      Florida State Football logo
      Florida State Football

      NFL 'Noles: TNF Results for Bears-Buccaneers

      Noles247
      via Noles247