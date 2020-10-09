Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden's 'Spirits Are Good' amid COVID-19 Treatment

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Former longtime Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is in "good" spirits as he undergoes treatment for COVID-19 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

"His spirits are good, he sounds good and he looks good," Bowden's wife Ann said, per Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. "All I can do is hope and pray he gets over this."

Ann Bowden said she hopes her husband, who turns 91 next month, will be released from the hospital, where doctors are monitoring his oxygen levels.

Bowden is not the only notable person associated with Florida State who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Henry noted school president John Thrasher and his wife Jean tested positive, while current head football coach Mike Norvell missed time this season because he tested positive.

Ann Bowden's update comes after Henry reported on Tuesday that Bowden was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure to undergo a chest X-ray and other tests. He had previously been in the hospital for nearly two weeks because of a leg infection.

Bobby Bowden said he was not showing any symptoms typically associated with COVID-19, such as fever and coughing.

The Alabama native coached West Virginia from 1970 through 1975 before going to Florida State. He coached the Seminoles from 1976 through 2009, amassing a 315-98-4 record during his tenure and winning two national championships in 1993 and 1999.