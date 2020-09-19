FSU HC Mike Norvell Won't Coach vs. Miami After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Phil Sears/Associated Press

Florida State coach Mike Norvell tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the team's game next week against Miami.

"In our most recent round of Covid testing yesterday, I received a positive result after being negative in our previous two tests this week," Norvell said in a statement. "My wife and daughter were tested this morning with negative results but are quarantining. My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away. I will remain involved remotely as much as possible to help our team continue to prepare."

FSU said Norvell will not travel to Miami. Chris Thomsen will serve as Florida State's interim coach until Norvell can return.

Florida State athletic director David Coburn said Norvell will remain isolated, and the university will use contact tracing to try to find the source of his infection. People who have come into contact with Norvell recently will also be tested, following university protocols.

"This is unfortunate, but luckily Coach is feeling fine," athletic director David Coburn said. "We are proceeding with our Covid protocols as we would with any other case. Coach is isolated, and university tracing staff is handling the contact tracing as they normally do. We will continue to test staff and student-athletes as we have been. We have communicated with [ACC] commissioner John Swofford and Miami athletic director Blake James. At this point, based on our testing this week, we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy."

Norvell, 38, took over as Florida State coach in December after four years at Memphis. His career with the Seminoles got off to a frustrating start with a 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech last week despite the team being a double-digit favorite.

It is recommended that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 isolates for at least 10 days to mitigate the spread of the virus.