Ex-Capitals Goalie Braden Holtby, Canucks Agree to 2-Year Contract for $4.3M AAV

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday they've signed former Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6 million contract.

"We are pleased to add Braden, an experienced and established goaltender, to our roster," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "Braden is a Stanley Cup champion, brings leadership and has demonstrated the ability to rise to the occasion in big games. He will be an important part of our team."

