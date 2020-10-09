    Ex-Capitals Goalie Braden Holtby, Canucks Agree to 2-Year Contract for $4.3M AAV

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2020

    Washington Capitals' Braden Holtby plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Vancouver Canucks announced Friday they've signed former Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6 million contract.

    "We are pleased to add Braden, an experienced and established goaltender, to our roster," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said. "Braden is a Stanley Cup champion, brings leadership and has demonstrated the ability to rise to the occasion in big games. He will be an important part of our team."

                     

