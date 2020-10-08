Report: Gregg Marshall Investigated by Wichita State for Alleged Misconduct

Stephen Dunn/Associated Press

Wichita State is reportedly investigating men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall for alleged misconduct.

CJ Moore and Dana O'Neil of The Athletic reported the news Thursday, noting Marshall confirmed the investigation. Marshall said, "I'm aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team."

Moore and O'Neil provided some background, pointing out six scholarship players and a walk-on transferred last spring. What's more, 2020 commit Ja'Dun Michael also asked out of his letter of intent with the program.

Marshall's erratic behavior was apparently well known throughout the athletic department.

"It wasn't just players—the academic people, the marketing, everybody," one former player said. "If you had to associate with Wichita State basketball, you got caught in the crossfire. I lost respect for him because I saw the way he treated my teammates and other people."

Many of the most alarming allegations in the report from Moore and O'Neil are from the 2015-16 season.

Marshall allegedly told Shaq Morris to "get the f--k out of practice" after he attempted to block a Zach Brown shot. "Brown fell awkwardly on the play," according to The Athletic, which apparently sparked Marshall to shove Morris in the back and then punch him between the shoulders by his neck as he was leaving practice.

What's more, a student-athlete allegedly parked in Marshall's spot, which drew the ire of the coach. Moore and O'Neil detailed the allegations:

"As Marshall approached his spot that day, he did not get there fast enough to block the student in. Instead, Marshall quickly turned his car around and followed the student's car, eventually blocking his car at an intersection in the parking lot. According to an eyewitness, Marshall got out of his car and started yelling at the student, asking 'Do you know who the f--k I am?'

"The student had his window down and responded, 'I don't give a f--k who you are.' Marshall approached the car and, according to the eyewitness, attempted to punch the student through the driver's window."

Marshall also allegedly put his hands around a staff member's neck in another incident.

He has been the head coach for Wichita State since the 2007-08 season and has built the smaller program into a national contender.

The Shockers went to the Final Four in 2013 and have five regular-season conference crowns and seven NCAA tournament appearances under Marshall.

Marshall also coached at Winthrop from 1998-99 through 2006-07.