Lakers' Jared Dudley Sounds off on Rob Pelinka Not Winning NBA Executive of Year

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are one victory away from winning a championship in large part due to the moves of general manager Rob Pelinka, which is why forward Jared Dudley was so confused when the NBA didn't even recognize him as the best executive in his own city.

On Thursday, the NBA announced L.A. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank won the 2019-20 Executive of the Year award.

Dudley asked if that was a joke and pointed to the litany of moves Pelinka made to build a championship roster:

It should be noted the award, much like the league MVP that went to Giannis Antetokounmpo, is a regular-season one and does not account for the playoffs. Frank helped build a championship contender by bringing in two stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

However, the Lakers finished the regular season with a better record and are on the verge of winning the title, while the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round.

Pelinka's biggest move was trading Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, but he also built an impressive supporting cast around AD and LeBron James by adding Markieff Morris, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, JaVale McGee and Quinn Cook, among others.

He may not be the Executive of the Year, but he will surely settle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy instead.