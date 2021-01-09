    Seahawks' Jamal Adams Says He Played with Torn Labrum Injury vs. Rams

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams' season ended in painful fashion Saturday. Not only did the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seahawks 30-20 at Lumen Field, but the veteran also revealed he played the NFC Wild Card Game with a torn labrum in his left shoulder and two broken fingers on his left hand.

    Adams recorded four total tackles and three pass deflections in the loss.

    The Seahawks acquired Adams in a blockbuster July trade from the New York Jets, hoping he would stabilize a secondary that's fallen off a bit since the end of the Legion of Boom era during the 2010s. 

    Adams has instead dealt with injuries for much of the season, including a groin issue that cost him most of five games. 

    When he's in the lineup, Adams is one of the most electrifying safeties in football. He compiled 83 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 12 games this season.

