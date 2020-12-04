Pelicans 2020-21 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The New Orleans barely improved upon their 2018-19 record of 33-49, going 30-42 to finish fifth in the Southwestern Division last season. But there were glimpses of hope for the future, with Zion Williamson managing to exceed the lofty expectations he had before entering the league and holding his own alongside departed veteran Jrue Holiday.

Before the NBA paused in March, the Pelicans were just 3.5 games from grabbing the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, and executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin was optimistic about their future. But after they entered the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, they failed to qualify for the postseason.

With Stan Van Gundy hired to replace Alvin Gentry, who was fired after five seasons, the Pelicans should be able to put something together this year.

Here's what stands between New Orleans and its first winning season since 2017-18.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020-21 Pelicans Schedule Details

Season Opener: Dec. 23 at Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET)

Championship Odds: +8500 (via FanDuel)

Full Schedule: NBA.com

Top Matchups

Houston Rockets (First Game: Jan. 30)

The Pelicans have the potential to make a leap from 2019-20's fifth-place finish in the Southwestern Conference. The perfect baseline to see where they stand will come against the three-time defending conference champions.

The Pelicans won just one game in the regular-season series against Houston, which later fell to the eventual champion Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. But despite the consistency the Rockets have shown, they will also be trying to connect with new ownership in Stephen Silas, who was hired after the franchise parted ways with Mike D'Antoni.

While no one can expect the Pelicans to dominate a team that leads the pack year in and year out these days, it is a solid test to understand what is working and how to improve.

Utah Jazz (First Game: Jan. 19)

The Jazz won three of four regular-season meetings against the Pelicans in 2019-20, but a pair of testy endings during the series will make for must-watch rematches this year.

On Jan. 6, the Jazz took a tight 128-126 victory, but the league's last-two-minute report later revealed a missed foul on behalf of the officials. Brandon Ingram's last-chance tying layup was stopped—illegally—by Rudy Gobert. Just 10 days later, New Orleans got the win in overtime, which was forced after Utah tied the game on another contested foul call.

Utah finished 2019-20 sixth in the Western Conference and fell in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. In addition to renewing a newfound rivalry, this year's schedule will provide another benchmark test to determine the state of the Pelicans in 2020-21.

Season Forecast

After collapsing when the league returned, the Pelicans have a chance to restart under Van Gundy, and whether the record shows it or not, they boast a talented roster, which will include Brandon Ingram after the 23-year-old re-signed with the team.

Even without Holiday, who was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, Williamson, JJ Redick and second-year player Jaxson Hayes are solid as individuals, and they'll have more time to jell together, which should only result in more success.

With major changes to other Southwestern Division teams—including a new coach in Houston and a number of changes under Taylor Jenkins in Memphis—the Pelicans won't fall behind as they find their footing.

Record Prediction: 31-41