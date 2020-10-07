NBA Rumors: Heat Seen as 'Top Destination' for Stars via Trade, FA by Execs

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Regardless of how things play out for the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, they have positioned themselves as a premier landing spot for talent.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, various front-office executives "believe the Heat have become the league’s top destination" for free agents or players under contract who are unhappy with their current teams:

"Maybe it will be a free agent. Or maybe a player under contract who will seek a trade in 2021, since the Heat have good young players who could be traded in addition to first-round picks in 2025, 2026, and 2027. Keep in mind: Miami emptied the draft pick cupboard to acquire LeBron and Bosh 10 years ago. Who knows what could happen in the coming years with Houston, Indiana, Philadelphia, Washington, or any other team facing a crossroads."

