    NBA Rumors: Heat Seen as 'Top Destination' for Stars via Trade, FA by Execs

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 7, 2020

    Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, left, talks with president Pat Riley during the team's NBA basketball practice at Keiser University, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Regardless of how things play out for the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, they have positioned themselves as a premier landing spot for talent. 

    Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, various front-office executives "believe the Heat have become the league’s top destination" for free agents or players under contract who are unhappy with their current teams:

    "Maybe it will be a free agent. Or maybe a player under contract who will seek a trade in 2021, since the Heat have good young players who could be traded in addition to first-round picks in 2025, 2026, and 2027. Keep in mind: Miami emptied the draft pick cupboard to acquire LeBron and Bosh 10 years ago. Who knows what could happen in the coming years with Houston, Indiana, Philadelphia, Washington, or any other team facing a crossroads."

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Where This Lakers Run Ranks All-Time

      The Lakers' franchise post-season success speaks for itself. @AndrewDBailey puts this run in perspective 📲

      Where This Lakers Run Ranks All-Time
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Where This Lakers Run Ranks All-Time

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Shocking Trade Ideas 🤯

      @BR_NBA's mind-blowing trades for every team 📲

      Shocking Trade Ideas 🤯
      Miami Heat logo
      Miami Heat

      Shocking Trade Ideas 🤯

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Always Had the Title Blueprint

      L.A. has proved it is more than the two stars credited with bringing the team here 📲

      Lakers Always Had the Title Blueprint
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Always Had the Title Blueprint

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Spoelstra on Finals: Heat 'Never Expected This to Be Easy'

      Spoelstra on Finals: Heat 'Never Expected This to Be Easy'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Spoelstra on Finals: Heat 'Never Expected This to Be Easy'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report