Cam Newton After COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Wear Your Mask, Keep Your Distance'

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots star Cam Newton instructed his Twitter followers to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newton missed New England's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for the virus.

Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith reported Tuesday the Patriots quarterback has been asymptomatic and could be cleared to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Whether the game happens is another matter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played in the Chiefs game, has tested positive as well. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the NFL is still planning to go ahead with Denver vs. New England as scheduled, but the league did postpone the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers' matchup because of an outbreak within the Titans' organization.

By allowing the Chiefs and Patriots to play, the worry was that the NFL may have unknowingly allowed a COVID-19-positive player to step on to the field. Now the question is whether New England's new cases will be limited to Newton and Gilmore.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Newton previously addressed his situation on Instagram.

"I never will question Gods reasoning; just will always respond with, 'Yes Lord!!'" he wrote. "I appreciate all the love, support, and well wishes!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other amazing things that I should be grateful for!!"