WWE's Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan Put Phoenix Home on Sale for $1.7M

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan and his wife, former WWE Divas champion Brie Bella, have placed their Phoenix home on the market.

According to TMZ Sports, Bryan and Bella listed their four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot home for $1.695 million.

Their decision comes after Brie's twin sister, Nikki Bella, placed her Phoenix home up for sale in August. Nikki lived next door to Bryan and Brie and only lived in the home for about three months before putting it on the market for $1.995 million.

Per TMZ Sports, Nikki has a contingent offer on the home, which she had built next to Bryan and Brie's home, as seen on the most recent season of Total Bellas.

Both Nikki and Brie recently gave birth. Nikki and Dancing With The Stars performer Artem Chigvintsev had their first child, a boy named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31. Just one day later on Aug. 1, Brie gave birth to a boy named Buddy Dessert Danielson.

Buddy is Brie and Bryan's second child together, as Brie previously gave birth to their daughter, Birdie, in 2017.

Brie and Nikki are essentially retired from wrestling, having not competed in the ring since 2018, while Bryan is still an active performer for WWE.

Bryan has not wrestled on WWE programming since June when he lost to AJ Styles in the finals of a tournament for the Intercontinental Championship, however.

Although it hasn't been addressed publicly by Bryan or WWE, his time away from the company has likely been a result of his desire to see the birth of his son and spend time with his family.

