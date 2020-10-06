Dabo Swinney Shuts Down Talk About Texans HC Job, Deshaun Watson Reunion

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney doesn't appear to be interested in making a move to the Houston Texans to reunite with Deshaun Watson.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Swinney said he hasn't heard from his former quarterback and "that is not even anything that I want to even have to think about" (starts at 30:10 mark):

The Texans fired head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday after a 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 that dropped their record to 0-4 this season.

O'Brien's recent tenure with Houston was marred by questionable roster decisions that left the organization without first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. He also traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson and two draft picks.

Watson is the face of Texans football after signing a four-year, $160 million extension in September.

Before the Texans selected Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft, he was Clemson's starting quarterback for three seasons under Swinney. The Georgia native threw for 10,168 yards and 90 touchdowns in 38 games.

In his final college game, Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-31 win over Alabama to win the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Swinney has a 133-31 record with two national titles in 12 seasons as Clemson's head coach.