    Bowl Projections 2020: Predictions, Updated College Football Playoff Outlook

    David KenyonFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2020

    Alabama QB Mac Jones
    Alabama QB Mac JonesJohn Raoux/Associated Press

    While the College Football Playoff has never been in jeopardy, the rest of bowl season has had an unclear outlook.

    Put simply, there were too many unanswered questions. Would the games be prioritized? Would any schools not travel to a fan-less game several states away? Will enough teams finish with the requisite six wins to become bowl-eligible?

    Now that every FBS conference has announced it would return, though, the first two questions are addressed. Plus, the NCAA is likely to waive bowl-eligibility requirements in 2020.

    Yes, the calendar itself must be worked out because the regular season runs into mid-Decemberwhich is when bowls typically begin. But after several months of uncertainty about the postseason, it's refreshing to have a packed bowl slate on the way.

    Note: The Bahamas, Hawaii and RedBox Bowls will not be played.

             

    College Football Playoff

    Video Play Button
    Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Clemson vs. Georgia

    Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Alabama vs. Ohio State

    After three straight comfortable wins, Clemson is readying for a showdown with seventh-ranked Miami in Week 6. If the Tigers back up their billing as strong favorites, it's tough to see anyone other than Notre Dame even keeping up with Clemsonwhich is seeking a sixth straight College Football Playoff trip.

    Alabama has looked absolutely dominant in its first two games, most recently a 52-24 triumph over Texas A&M. Georgia struggled early against Arkansas but throttled Auburn last week, setting up a huge clash between Bama and UGA on Oct. 17.

    Provided the result is not a blowout, though, the losing team shouldn't be removed from CFP consideration. Oklahoma and Texas already have losses in the Big 12, leaving Oklahoma State as the league's last undefeated team. Plus, the Pac-12 has both a small schedule and no clear favorite.

    The ACC and SEC are positioned nicely for a second CFP team.

    Rounding out the group is Ohio State, which has long been considered the front-runner in the Big Ten.

                

    New Year's Six Bowls

    Cotton Bowl (Dec. 30): Oklahoma State vs. BYU

    Peach Bowl (Jan. 1): Miami vs. Cincinnati

    Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 2): Oregon vs. Penn State

    Orange Bowl (Jan. 2): Notre Dame vs. Florida

    Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard
    Oklahoma State RB Chuba HubbardBrody Schmidt/Associated Press

    Consider this a vote of confidence in Oklahoma State winning the Big 12, though not as an undefeated team. BYU, on the other hand, should make a serious charge at a perfect record while ending the regular season highly ranked. The problem is the Cougars have a weak schedule, likely slowing any CFP hype.

    BYU, however, is not included in the Group of Five's automatic berth to a New Year's Six bowl. That means the AAC championwhich in this projection is Cincinnatiwould earn an NY6 bid.

    Since the Rose Bowl is a CFP semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl should land a Pac-12 school for geographical reasons. Notre Dame is a logical choice along with Penn State, but a second-place finish in the ACC would send the Irish to the Orange Bowl.

    Florida would be the highest-ranked SEC team behind Alabama and Georgia, giving the Gators a second straight Orange Bowl trip. They wouldn't face in-state rival Miami, however, unless the 'Canes leap Notre Dame in the ACC standings.

              

    Other Bowls

    Cure Bowl (Dec. 19): Georgia State vs. Ohio

    Camellia Bowl (Dec. 19): Coastal Carolina vs. Toledo

    Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29): Texas vs. USC

    Sun Bowl (Dec. 31): Washington vs. Louisville

    Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1): Wisconsin vs. Auburn

    Outback Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan vs. LSU

    Arizona Bowl (TBD): Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    Armed Forces Bowl (TBD): UCF vs. West Virginia

    Birmingham Bowl (TBD): Arkansas vs. Houston

    Boca Raton Bowl (TBD): South Florida vs. Louisiana Tech

    Cactus Bowl (TBD): TCU vs. Indiana

    Cheez-It Bowl (TBD): North Carolina vs. Kansas State

    Duke's Mayo Bowl (TBD): Virginia vs. Minnesota

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (TBD): San Diego State vs. Miami (Ohio)

    Fenway Bowl (TBD): Boston College vs. Temple

    First Responder Bowl (TBD): SMU vs. Baylor

    Frisco Bowl (TBD): Tulsa vs. Air Force

    Gator Bowl (TBD): Purdue vs. Texas A&M

    Gasparilla Bowl (TBD): Florida State vs. Ole Miss

    Holiday Bowl (TBD): Arizona State vs. Pitt

    Independence Bowl (TBD): Stanford vs. Army

    LA Bowl (TBD): Utah vs. Boise State

    Las Vegas Bowl (TBD): Cal vs. Mississippi State

    LendingTree Bowl (TBD): Appalachian State vs. Buffalo

    Liberty Bowl (TBD): Oklahoma vs. Tennessee

    Military Bowl (TBD): Syracuse vs. Memphis

    Music City Bowl (TBD): Virginia Tech vs. Iowa

    Myrtle Beach Bowl (TBD): Tulane vs. Ball State

    New Mexico Bowl (TBD): UTSA vs. Wyoming

    New Orleans Bowl (TBD): Louisiana vs. Marshall

    Pinstripe Bowl (TBD): NC State vs. Northwestern

    Quick Lane Bowl (TBD): Michigan State vs. Central Michigan

    Texas Bowl (TBD): Iowa State vs. Kentucky

               

