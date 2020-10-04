Russell Wilson Ties Peyton Manning's Record with 16 Passing TDs in 1st 4 Games

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Russell Wilson continues to build his early MVP case.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback went 24-of-34 for 360 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 31-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins. He now has 16 touchdown passes through Seattle's first four games, which Brady Henderson of ESPN noted tied Peyton Manning's record for the most through the first quarter of the season.

Manning did so in 2013 as a member of the Denver Broncos.

There was a time not long ago when Seahawks fans grew frustrated with the team's decision not to let Wilson drop back and throw 30-plus passes per game on a consistent basis. That is far from the case this year, as he has 137 pass attempts after Sunday's win, and the result is an undefeated record with Wilson cooking from the pocket.

It wasn't all him, though, as Chris Carson ran for two touchdowns and the defense did enough on the other end.

Seattle is now 4-0 for the first time since 2013, when it won the Super Bowl over Manning's Broncos.

Wilson figures to do more of the same in his next matchup, which will come at home against the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings.