AP College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 6 Rankings Released

The top teams in the country started to separate themselves from the pack Saturday, creating some significant movement in the latest Associated Press poll.

SEC heavyweights Alabama and Georgia defeated ranked opponents to prove their worth, while Clemson had little trouble improving to 3-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Texas suffered its first loss of the year while Oklahoma went down for the second straight week.

There were eight different ranked teams that lost over the past week.

In a limited schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, each team has significant challenges right out of the gate of the season, and we are learning quite a bit each week.

Here is how the latest set of games affected the current rankings.

AP Poll Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami (Florida)

8. North Carolina

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. Texas A&M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana-Lafayette

24. Iowa State

25. Minnesota

The most anticipated game of the week was a Top 10 battle between Georgia and Auburn, but it ended up not being close at all as the Bulldogs dominated on their way to a 27-6 victory at home.

"They're a very good football team," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said of Georgia after the game, per Tom Green of AL.com. "They won the line of scrimmage. We really got whipped on all three phases. We got out-coached."

Auburn was held to just 1.8 yards per carry, while Bo Nix didn't find any more success throwing the ball down the field:

Stetson Bennett played well for Georgia, but the strength of the Bulldogs is their defense, and it could be enough to contend for a national championship. It was at least enough to move up to No. 3 overall, while Auburn dropped to No. 13.

It was a different story for Alabama, which impressed offensively behind 435 passing yards and four touchdown passes from Mac Jones.

Despite a tough opponent in Texas A&M, the quarterback consistently found his receivers for big gains, including three touchdowns of over 60 yards.

Alabama looks as dangerous as ever while remaining No. 2 overall. Texas A&M is now No. 21.

Clemson wasn't quite as efficient against an inferior opponent in Virginia, especially with the defense allowing 417 yards from scrimmage. Trevor Lawrence was still as good as ever with 329 passing yards and three touchdowns, making sure the game was never in doubt on the way to a 41-23 win.

There was more drama in the Big 12 as TCU shocked Texas with a 33-31 win in Austin.

Texas entered as the No. 9 team in the country, but two turnovers and terrible defense caused the team to drop to No. 22 in the latest poll. It means the Big 12 could have an even tougher time getting a representative in the college football playoff.

Oklahoma is all but eliminated after being unranked in the latest poll. The Sooners suffered their second straight loss thanks to a come-from-behind effort from Iowa State, which used two late touchdowns to seal a 37-30 victory.

The only team in the conference that stood out was Oklahoma State, which cruised to a 47-7 win over Kansas.

The Cowboys are currently No. 10 in the latest rankings.

A battle between Clemson and Miami highlights the Week 6 schedule, but upsets are possible throughout the country next weekend.