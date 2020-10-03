Trevor Bauer Will Consider All Contract Offers, Including Astros, as Free Agent

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Since the moment the Cincinnati Reds were eliminated from the postseason by the Atlanta Braves, Twitter users from all corners of the baseball world jumped into Trevor Bauer's mentions in an attempt to convince him to sign with their favorite team.

It doesn't appear as though the likely National League Cy Young-winner has made up his mind just yet. In fact, he appears willing to hear more offers than previously thought.

Asked in a tweet on Saturday if he'd be willing to sign with a Houston Astros franchise he's spent all season ridiculing for their cheating scandal, Bauer said he'd consider "all offers."

Twice this year Bauer has shown off cleats mocking the Astros—first with a pair of "Free Joe Kelly" spikes after the Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever was suspended for throwing at the Astros, and later wearing a pair with trash cans painted all over them—and has worn numerous shirts mocking Houston's scandal.

He also called out the Astros hours after getting eliminated telling them to stay out of his mentions.

Maybe this is another one of his troll attempts. Maybe it's Bauer working free agency.

In any case, there may be no harder player to predict a landing spot for this offseason than the Reds star.