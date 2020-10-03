Kyle Trask Dominant as No. 3 Florida Cruise Past South Carolina

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Kyle-to-Kyle connection has Florida looking like a championship contender for the first time since Tim Tebow was stalking the Gainesville sidelines.

Kyle Trask hit Kyle Pitts for two more scores, leading the Gators to a 38-24 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Trask and Pitts have combined for six touchdowns through the first two games. That's the second-most in a two-week span in SEC history, behind only Earl Bennett's seven in 2005.

Kadarius Toney added six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Gators, who are headed into the most difficult stretch of their season. Florida travels to Texas A&M next week before a matchup with LSU a week later, with a Nov. 7 game against Georgia looming.

Notable Stats

Florida

QB Kyle Trask: 21-of-29, 268 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

TE Kyle Pitts: 4 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TD

WR Kadarius Toney: 6 receptions, 86 yards, 1 TD

South Carolina

QB Collin Hill: 28-of-47, 212 yards, 2 TD

RB Kevin Harris: 22 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD

WR Shi Smith: 12 receptions, 85 yards, 1 TD

Kyle Trask the 2020 Joe Burrow?

It would be (very VERY) unrealistic to expect Trask to match Burrow's 2019 production. In terms of a little-known quarterback morphing into a superstar before our eyes, though Trask is fitting the bill through two weeks.

Trask has already begun surging into the first round on some mock drafts, and Saturday's near-perfect performance won't stop the momentum. It might even be fair to say Trask has caught up to Trevor Lawrence in the Heisman race.

Each of those sentences is kind of astounding given how little national regard Trask had before taking over in the Gators' third game of last season. He was a 3-star recruit, ranked No. 2,123 overall in the 2016 class by 247Sports. A largely unspectacular career followed, with Trask attempting a total of 22 passes his first three years on campus.

One Feleipe Franks injury later, and Florida has its best quarterback since Tebow, and Trask is positioning himself as one of the most surprising rising stars in the sport.

Trask's 6'5", 240-pound frame might make some automatically assume he's gifted with a huge arm, but his biggest strengths are accuracy and understanding of where to go with the football. He's not an elite athlete, either, so somewhere in the middle of Round 1 is likely the ceiling of Trask's NFL hopes.

Pro prospects aside, Florida fans have to be nothing short of giddy about finally having a star back under center.

Will Muschamp's 'Hot' Seat Now on Fire

Muschamp kicking a field goal down seven points with under four minutes remaining in last week's loss to Tennessee remains the most inexplicable coaching decision of this young season. His team responded to that frustrating defeat by laying an egg Saturday and making it likelier the former Florida coach is in his last season at the school.

The Gamecocks have a winnable game next week at Vanderbilt before an Auburn-LSU-Texas A&M stretch that all look like losses. It's possible South Carolina starts 0-6 and Muschamp is out of a job midway through the season with a loss next week.

The fact that Muschamp's team continued to compete down 38-14 against Florida speaks well to how hard the team is playing for him. But Muschamp hasn't done a great recruiting job since arriving and does not seem to have the coaching acumen to make a contender out of mid-level recruits.

South Carolina is not an enviable job in the sport's most difficult conference, but it's likely the university feels it can do better than the results Muschamp is putting up.